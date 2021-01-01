Multiple cars damaged after New Year’s Day shooting in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs are investigating a shooting in a business parking lot that left several cars damaged.

About 30 minutes into the new year, police responded to the 2400 block of South Academy Blvd in regards to multiple calls about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and damaged vehicles throughout the parking lot.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says there have been no reported injuries. Officers have not identified any suspects and are still investigating the incident.