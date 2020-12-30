National Guard deploys to nursing home in Canon City after 30% of staff test positive

News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Colorado National Guard are heading to a nursing home in Canon City after more than 30% of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Six service members will be headed to Valley View Healthcare Center on Thursday. The troops will help with non-clinical jobs such as housekeeping, laundry and dietary needs.

One third of the nursing home's staff has been unable to work after testing positive for coronavirus. The Colorado National Guard troops are part of a rapid response team deployed when a facility reports dangerously low staffing.