Christmas tree recycling locations in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the holiday season draws to an end, El Paso County has now set up six sites to recycle Christmas trees.

El Paso County partnered with the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Top Resources, and Colorado Springs Youth to create the TreeCycle program this year.

El Paso County says recycling Christmas trees, rather than throwing them out, helps reduce tree waste, and creates mulch. El Paso County suggests a minimum donation of $5 per tree, and 100% of the donations go towards youth development non-profits.

The TreeCycle area sites are available the next two weekends from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2-3 and Jan. 9-10:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

(Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway) Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

(SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road) Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

(Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive) UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

(Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.) Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

(Gateway Road & 30th Street) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

In addition to those locations and hours, tree drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. That location is available Dec. 28-30 and Jan. 4-30.

For more information on the recycling process click here. People also have the option to make contactless donations through this link.

Pueblo County also has a tree recycling program set up for city and county residents.