Pueblo set to begin Christmas tree recycling program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo city and county residents will be able to drop off their real Christmas trees at no cost beginning in early January.

On Monday, a spokesperson from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment stated that beginning January 8, Pueblo city and county residents will be able to drop off their real Christmas trees for recycling , on select days at the Southside Landfill located at 5715 W. State Highway 78.

The PDHE said that everyone bringing their old trees for recycling will be responsible for removing all decorations, tree stands, wires, nails and anything else from the trees before dropping them off, and will also be responsible for unloading their own trees. No wreaths or garlands will be accepted.

Hours for drop-off will vary by day:

Friday: January 8 and 15, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays: January 2, 9, and 16, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Free chips and mulch will also be available to the public at the Southside Landfill on Monday, January 18 from noon-5:00 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, you can visit the pueblohealth.org or call the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 583-4309.