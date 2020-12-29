Car hits two Fountain emergency vehicles on Tuesday morning

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A car hit two vehicles from the City of Fountain Fire Department on Tuesday morning along I-25.

Firefighters say they were responding to a traffic accident near mile marker 128 when another vehicle lost control and hit the door of a fire engine and then hit a command pickup truck. The fire engine's door flew about 50 feet and landed in front of the truck, according to firefighters.

One of the firefighters suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Fountain Fire Department reminded people that they should drive carefully during winter conditions and move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

"We are always there for you and need to return our emergency responders safety back to their families at the end of their shift!" the fire department said in a Facebook post.