Hours-long police standoff ends in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police spent hours Monday night trying to find a suspect in the 3000 block of Mallard Drive in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say at one point there was a standoff between officers and a criminal suspect. However, CSPD would not give more details about the situation.

Around 7:30 p.m., investigators confirmed the standoff was over.

This is an ongoing investigation and this article will be updated as more information is released.

