Local psychotherapy center to offer free addiction recovery classes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- ViewPoints Psychotherapy in Colorado Springs has created a cutting-edge initiative for people in recovery. The program is completely free, with no cost or insurance needed.

Starting in February, anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 can join. The program will include classes and sober activities every Tuesday and Thursday evening, with classes ranging on topics from parenting, interpersonal relationships, communication, diet and nutrition and financial management.

The founders of the program say the goal is to help people maintain their sobriety, especially through these difficult times.

The program, called NewLife University, begins in February with fun sober-activities, including fishing trips, disc golf, miniature golfing and bowling. ViewPoints will be rebranding as LifeStance Health next year.