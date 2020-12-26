Man arrested after stolen truck gets stuck in ditch

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man stole a truck early Saturday morning, then gets stuck after trying to drive the truck through a ditch.

Around 5:30a.m. on Saturday, a Colorado State Trooper driving south on I-25 noticed a box truck stuck in the ditch near Exit 137. CSP says the trooper stopped to offer assistance to the driver.

According to authorities, the driver told the trooper he tried to drive the truck through the ditch to hop onto I-25. While in contact with the driver, the trooper learned the truck had been stolen a short time earlier from a business located near Circle Drive and Janitell Drive.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department arrived on-scene and took the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ethan Bryant, into custody for motor vehicle theft.