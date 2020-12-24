Lauren Boebert says she will ‘object to the Electoral College results on January 6’

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert said she will object to the Electoral College results on Jan. 6.

Boebert, who will represent Colorado Congressional District 3, tweeted the announcement Thursday morning.

Guided by the US Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 24, 2020

On Dec. 14, Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes and was once again declared the winner of the presidential election. However, there are reports of several lawmakers joining a last-minute effort to challenge the electoral college's results.

On Jan. 6, both chambers of Congress are required to reconvene to count each state's Electoral College votes. If at least one member of each house objects in writing to some electoral votes, each chamber must debate the issue separately.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives must vote to sustain the objection for it to matter, and the Democratic-led House is unlikely to go along with any objections to votes for Joe Biden, according to ABC News.

KRDO is reaching to Rep. Doug Lamborn to learn whether he also intends to object to the Electoral College results.