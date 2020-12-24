Skip to Content
Here’s a list of southern Colorado churches offering services this Christmas Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Christmas is looking different for a lot of churches this year due to the pandemic. Many churches in southern Colorado are offering virtual services as people social distance during the holidays.

Here's a list of churches offering services in-person and virtually this Christmas Eve:

  • New Life Church is offering an hour-long Christmas Eve service that can be seen at your own time from home.
  • Heart of the Springs Church is offering a drive-in service starting at 5 p.m. on 2726 N. Union Blvd. People are invited to sing carols from their cars, listen to encouraging messages and join in a candle lighting.
  • Trace Christian Church in northern Colorado Springs is offering three in-person Christmas Eve services at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. As of Dec. 24 in the morning, the 4 p.m and 6 p.m. services were already full.
  • St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Manitou Springs is holding a Christmas Eve concert and Festival of Lessons and Carols. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the church's website, Facebook or on YouTube.
  • Woodmen Valley Chapel is holding a Christmas Eve broadcast that can be seen any time after 4 p.m. on their website or social media.
  • First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs has three special services being broadcasted at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. online. The church website stated that all in-person spots were already filled.
  • Fellowship of the Rockies in Pueblo is offering a drive-in service starting at 5 p.m. at 3892 W. Northern Avenue in Pueblo.
  • First United Methodist Church in Pueblo has uploaded an hour-long Christmas Eve service on Youtube.
Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Zach here.

