Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:50 am

Suspect arrested after stabbing of 62-year-old man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after a reported stabbing in Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 39-year-old James Driscoll was arrested the same day that a 62-year-old man was stabbed.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1800 block of N. Weber Street. Police say the victim suffered multiple serious stab wounds but is expected to survive.

The suspect had already fled the scene when authorities arrived but the victim gave police enough information to identify the suspect. Detectives were able to arrest Driscoll on an active arrest warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Colorado Springs / Crime / El Paso County Crime / Local News

Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Zach here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content