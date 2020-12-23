Suspect arrested after stabbing of 62-year-old man in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody after a reported stabbing in Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 39-year-old James Driscoll was arrested the same day that a 62-year-old man was stabbed.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1800 block of N. Weber Street. Police say the victim suffered multiple serious stab wounds but is expected to survive.

The suspect had already fled the scene when authorities arrived but the victim gave police enough information to identify the suspect. Detectives were able to arrest Driscoll on an active arrest warrant from the Colorado Department of Corrections.