Keystone and Breck ask Summit County to ease coronavirus restrictions

News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two popular ski resorts in Summit County are asking health officials to ease coronavirus restrictions and allow more people on the slopes.

In a Facebook post, Keystone Resort said the county's reduced capacities are more restrictive than the facility's state approved plan. A Keystone spokesperson says they are hoping the restrictions will be removed to allow additional spots for the holiday season.

Breckenridge is also making the same request on Tuesday morning, according to Summit Daily News.

Amy Wineland, Summit County's public health director, says she placed the stricter restrictions due to concerns about the local impact from out-of-state visitors.

But with recent outbreaks at ski resort housing facilities, it's unclear whether public health officials would side with the resorts' request.