El Paso Co. Commission Chair blasts Polis for pandemic restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Outgoing El Paso County Commission Chairman Mark Waller blasted Governor Jared Polis' for how he has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado so far.

Waller said he is frustrated with the current COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso County, particularly those that prevent indoor dining. Waller had harsh words about the governor who is making a decision, Waller said, are putting Coloradans in a tough spot.

"A fundamental flaw in the way the Governor is approaching this pandemic and the way he is approaching governing during this pandemic. We have one guy, one person in the state of Colorado unilaterally making decisions for the entire state right now," Waller said.

Gov. Polis has said previously, health orders and restrictions are based on the guidance of public health leaders. However, Waller took direct aim at Polis during an interview with KRDO on Wednesday, saying the governor doesn't live the life of an average Coloradan.



"The governor, no fault of his own, he's a rich guy. The governor's a rich guy. He doesn't understand what it means to have to put food on the table," Waller said.

In 2018, Forbes named Polis one of the top ten wealthiest politicians in America. Polis is estimated to have hundreds of millions of dollars from his years as an entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Waller said that based on the current restrictions many restaurant owners are faced with difficult decisions.

"Either they can continue following the governor's orders, go out of business -- not be able to put food on their families tables. Or they can work in contravention of the governor's orders and risk some sort of liability issues or risk having their business license revoked. And that's not a choice," Waller said.

A spokesperson for the governor's office responded to Waller's comments through a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“CDPHE just approved applications for the five-star program for Larimer,

Douglas, and Summit counties. We are excited to work with our local health departments to reopen restaurants under augmented health measures. The Governor has great sympathy with every small business wanting to stay open and their employees, which is a big reason that Colorado was one of the first states to reopen and continues to avoid a lockdown like neighboring states have. It’s also why he worked with legislators of both parties to deliver tax relief and waiver of fees for Colorado’s restaurants and bars during the recent special session and has urged Congress to provide real relief to Colorado’s small businesses. If El Paso County wants to open restaurants to indoor dining, they can follow in Douglas County’s footsteps and do so, most likely within a week. As challenging as this moment is, a vaccine is on the horizon and there are brighter days ahead.”