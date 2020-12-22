El Paso County receives 300 Moderna vaccines

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Only a week has passed since El Paso County received its first shipment of the Pfzizer vaccine. On Tuesday, the county health department announced it has now received 300 vaccines from Moderna.

The El Paso County Health Department is preparing to quickly distribute the latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines will be taken to a local Safeway for more healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of vaccinations, in which healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for longer periods of time are prioritized for the vaccine. Elderly in long-term care facilities are also the first to gain access to the vaccine.

Dr. Robin Johnson, the county's medical health director, says the vaccine distribution efforts have required several months of planning.

“It is exciting to see our frontline heroes getting timely access to the vaccine, which will help them be able to continue caring for their patients,” Johnson said. “This is a monumental effort taking place in our community, and it is a testament to the strength of El Paso County’s response.”