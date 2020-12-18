Man arrested for trying to sell a minor for sex in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers arrested a man on Thursday for trying to sell a minor for sex.

CSPD began an investigation after receiving a tip that a man was arranging prostitution dates. Officers worked with Metro Vice Unit detectives and found enough probable cause to arrest 50-year-old Gary Hargraves.

Detectives conducted a sting in which they say Hargraves arranged a sex date between a sex buyer and a person he believed to be an underage female. Police then executed an arrest warrant for the suspect in the 1400 block of South Corona Avenue.

Hargraves was charged with attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, soliciting for child prostitution and attempted pimping.

A search into Hargraves' history shows that he was arrested in 2015 in connection to a rape case from 2007. The mugshot used in this article is from the 2015 arrest.