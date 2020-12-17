Suspect arrested in Colorado Springs after shooting at friend during argument

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested one man in Colorado Springs after he fired shots at his friend during an argument in Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday evening, officers responded to the 400 block of North Corona Avenue in regards to a shooting. The victim contacted police and told he was arguing with a friend when things got heated. The friend pulled out a handgun and fired several round in the area of the victim but did not injure him.

Officers interview both the victim and the suspect. The friend admitted to firing his gun and police recovered several shell casings at the scene.

Police arrested Kevin Brewton and booked him into jail.