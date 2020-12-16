Rose Spa not required to shut down despite charges against owner

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The doors at Rose Spa in Cottonwood Square are locked and the massage parlor appears to be closed after police arrested the owner for keeping a house of prostitution on Tuesday.

However, KRDO has learned the serious charges against the owner do not require the business to shut down because there may have also been legal business happening inside Rose Spa, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they had enough probable cause evidence gathered to arrest the Rose Spa owner, 55-year-old Xinan Xia, on charges of pimping, money laundering, and keeping a place of prostitution.

CSPD investigators said no women were arrested in the sting and are presumed to be victims of human trafficking.

According to CSPD, detectives began an investigation into the Rose Spa massage parlor in May, after receiving numerous tips about acts of prostitution being offered to customers. Police served a search warrant at the spa in July.

Rose Spa was featured in the KRDO NewsChannel 13 special investigative series, Hiding in Plain Sight, spotlighting prostitution and human trafficking in the Colorado Springs area.

As of Tuesday, 22 massage parlors have had explicit reviews about sexual services they offer posted online in the last 3 months.