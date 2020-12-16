One man is dead after a hotel shooting in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

Investigators say reports came in of a shooting at the Val U Stay Inn and Suites, off North Hudson Avenue, around 6 p.m.

According to police, first responders attempted to revive one man for nearly a half-hour before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody and this is a developing case. This article will be updated as more information comes in.