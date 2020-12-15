On the Lookout: Search continues for hit-and-run suspect

News

A video clip, no longer than seven seconds in length, could bring justice to a hit-and-run victim, who was left with serious injuries as he rode his bike.

The clip from Pueblo Police shows a pickup whizzing by. It's a late 1950s to early 1960s model truck, darker in color, with chrome rims, and custom horizontal brake lights.

Investigators say the driver slammed into the bicyclist around 5:41 p.m. the evening of November 29th along West 18th Street and Hooper Avenue in Pueblo.

If you know anything about the crime, or the driver, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

El Paso County Sheriff's investigators are trying to collar a trio of criminals, who stole tools from a trailer.

It happened in the pre-dawn hours of November 17th, in the 5800 block of Terminal Avenue, which is off Powers and Galley.

Two suspect vehicles are involved: a lighter-colored pickup with a topper, and a dark-colored SUV with a hitch storage system.

The lock to the trailer was likely cut, but was not recovered on scene.

If you know anything about the crime, or the criminals, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 719-520-7777.

