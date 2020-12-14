Troopers responding to serious crash on Highway 50

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is responding to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 on Monday evening.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash at Hwy 50 and Swallows in the west side of Pueblo County.

CSP is asking drivers to avoid the area or drive slowly if passing through.

There was no information available regarding how many people were involved or if there any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

