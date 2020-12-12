Switchbacks hire Brendan Burke

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time in franchise history, the Switchbacks have hired what they hope is a permanent head coach.

Brendan Burke was named the Switchbacks new coach on Saturday. He most recently served in the MLS with the Philadelphia Union as the team's Head of Recruitment Operations. The Union won the Supporters' Shield, which is given to the team with the best record in the regular season.

Burke's extensive background of successfully developing players makes him an ideal hire.

"We've been waiting for this for a few years now," Burke said. It's a great match, honestly. "My whole career, to this point, has been building out and preparing for this. I feel like we met each other at exactly the right time. Now it's on us to perform."

Burke has coached in the USL before. He served as the head coach of the Philadelphia Union II from 2016-2019. He led the team to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.