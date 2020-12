News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters put out a house fire on Friday morning on the east side of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the 3000 block of Greenwood Circle shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday.

It's unclear what started the blaze but crews made quick work of extinguishing the flames within the first 30 minutes of arriving.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.