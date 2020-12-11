Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police arrest 26-year-old in child porn investigation

eeann cummings child porn
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday in an investigation related to child pornography.

Officers with CSPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive. With the help of Homeland Security investigators, officers arrested the suspect identified as Eeann Cummings.

Police say Cummings has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Zachary Aedo

