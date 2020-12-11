Colorado Springs business owners sue Gov. Polis over COVID-19 restrictions

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A handful of Colorado Springs business owners filed a lawsuit Thursday against the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by state officials.

Black Forest Bistro, Mobile Veterinarian Guy and BodyCast Band specifically lodged a complaint with Governor Jared Polis and Jill Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health.

In their lawsuit, the business owners allege that the COVID-19 Dial restrictions have not treated some businesses equally under the law and the guidelines violate the First Amendment's right to peaceably assemble.

In a press release, the business owners acknowledged that Colorado has "an extremely well intentioned and smart governor" who is trying to protect citizens and follow health officials' advice. However, the owners say the lawsuit is intended to expedite the process of reopening small businesses to prevent collateral hardships.

"Out of an abundance of caution and because the situation is that critical, we filed a lawsuit on Thursday, December 10th, asking the Federal Court for injunctive relief to expedite the reopening of these businesses, to prevent further damage being done to people’s mental health and people’s small businesses," said the owners in a statement.

The group says they are "confident that Governor Polis, when he sees the lawsuit, will seriously take into account all Coloradans' first amendment right to assemble" and that he will ease some restrictions.

KRDO is reaching out to the governor's office for comment. Check back later for updates.