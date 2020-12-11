Can schools in El Paso County reopen in January?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- State leaders have a goal of getting students back in the classroom by January, but how feasible is that for districts in Colorado Springs?

According to El Paso County Public Health there are 39 outbreaks in K-12 schools right now, making it the greatest percentage of COVID-19 outbreaks in the county.

Yet Gov. Jared Polis has also said he believes schools are a relatively safe place to be.

We spoke to Allison Cortez from Academy District 20.

KRDO: Schools K-12 make up a majority of outbreak, is it safe?

Cortez: Because of the measures we have in place, we are seeing widespread outbreaks. Yes, it's an outbreak, but not widespread. So schools really are safe.

KRDO: What is being done to make sure kids and staff stay healthy?

Cortez: State and local health officials have provided us with guidelines and that will definitely help. So if teachers wear KN95 masks and face shields and stay at least 12 feet away from whoever may be infected with the virus, that would keep them from being quarantined.

KRDO: In the past, the district has also struggled with finding substitutes if teachers do get sick, what is being done to solve that problem for the next semester?

Cortez: We started the campaign and within the first week we had 100 interested people. That will help in case teachers do get sick, these substitutes are people willing to come into the building.

KRDO: How do you describe working in education during this pandemic?

Cortez: It feels like every day we learn something new, it feels like we're always having to reassess and make a change of plans.