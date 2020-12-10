Pueblo Police searching for truck involved in hit-and-run with cyclist

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says they're looking for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run with a cyclist last month.

On Nov. 29, at 5:41 p.m. a man was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a pickup truck at West 18th Street and Hooper Avenue in the crosswalk, according to police. The trick was driving westbound and left the scene. The cyclist sustained serious injuries.

Investigators describe the vehicle as being a 1950s to early 1960s pickup, dark in color, lowered, has a double set of round headlights, shiny silver/chrome rims, and the rear of the tailgate section has a set of custom horizontally-mounted taillights.

Pueblo police shared an example of a similar looking pickup truck:

Pueblo Police Department

If you have any information you're asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-542-7876.