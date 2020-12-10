Fountain Police looking for woman last seen in October

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Police say the missing person is 45-year-old Kimberly Headrick, whose family last saw her in late October. She is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. Officers say she is about 5'5" tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kimberly is asked to contact Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.