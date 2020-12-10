Colorado ranks 5th in new study examining US states with worst drivers

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study from Car Insurance Comparison shows Colorado ranks fifth in its list of U.S. states with the worst drivers.

The latest study states Colorado has made the "Top 10 Worst" list for six years now since 2011. The Centennial State had a high rate of drivers failing to obey traffic laws, according to the study. Other categories the researchers examined were speeding, drunk driving and careless driving.

43.9 percent of Colorado's fatal crashes happened when someone wasn't wearing a seatbelt or at least one of the drivers did not have an active or legal driver's license.

About two pedestrians or bicyclists were killed per 100,000 residents in Colorado, accounting for 17.6 percent of all traffic deaths in 2018.

Other states ranking higher than Colorado were Texas, Montana, New Mexico and Alaska, which topped the list.

Alaska ranked first in the study due to its high rates of drunk driving and speeding; both factors accounted for 97.5 percent of Alaska’s total traffic deaths in 2018.