CDOT partners with Lyft to offer free rides during holidays

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering with Lyft to provide sober rides throughout December.

CDOT and the Governor's Highway Safety Administration are providing 1,000 Lyft ride credit codes valued at $10 each. The promotion "Gift of Lyft" is taking place in three cities -- Denver, Thornton and Colorado Springs -- which had the most DUI fatalities in 2019.

Every Thursday in December at 10 a.m., 200 ride credits will be issued in the targeted cities on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who sign up. The Gift of Lyft is funded through a CDOT grant.

The credits will be issued on the following dates in each city:

Thursday, Dec. 3: Denver

Thursday, Dec. 10: Colorado Springs

Thursday, Dec. 17: Thornton

Thursday, Dec. 24: Denver

Thursday, Dec. 31: Colorado Springs

To sign up for the promotion, click here.

Recipients will still have to abide by the ride-share company's COVID-19 guidelines. Users are required to wear a face mask, leave the front seat empty and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms.

As of Nov. 1, there were 168 traffic fatalities in Colorado that involved an impaired driver, an increase of 14% from last year despite less traffic on the roads.

“The holidays should be a memorable time for our community, but not because it marks the loss of a loved one due to an impaired driving crash," said Chief Matthew Packard with the Colorado State Patrol. "We will be actively looking for people who fail to plan for a sober ride after using drugs or alcohol.”