Springs barbershop owner files lawsuit over aid for minority-owned businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs barbershop owner has filed a federal lawsuit against state officials claiming COVID-19 relief for minority-owned small business that was recently approved by the Colorado legislature is unconstitutional.

The owner of Locals Barbershop, Etienne Hardre, claims that the $4 million in relief aid for minority business owners is discriminatory because access to the funds is solely based on race.

Governor Jared Polis, who is named in the lawsuit, signed the relief aid bill into law on Monday. Hardre is also suing Colorado's Minority Business Office and its director.

Hardre claims the state fails to show how it would prevent discrimination or racism when choosing how the funds are distributed.

The lawsuit, which seeks to remove the minority requirement, says the barbershop owner has lost 33% of revenue and wants to apply for all available state aid. However, the barber says because he is white the state won't provide him funds for minority-owned businesses.

Polis' office declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday morning.

KRDO has reached out to the state's Minority Business Office for comment but has not yet heard back.

