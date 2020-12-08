Police give a birthday surprise for girl who was rescued after car stolen in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department threw a surprise birthday party for a girl who was kidnapped in a car theft earlier this week.

On Friday, police say a vehicle was stolen while having a toddler inside it. Officers were able to quickly rescue the girl about 30 minutes after the incident, but the stolen vehicle has not been located.

Officers learned that the parents' gifts for the little girl's birthday were also in the car when it was stolen. On Tuesday, two of the responding officers surprised the family with new dolls and a tablet for the little girl's birthday.

"Thank you to these officers for helping save the day and the party," the police department said in a Facebook post.