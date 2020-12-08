Gov. Polis extends mask order in Colorado until early January

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the mask mandate in Colorado will be extended until early January.

The executive order mandating mask-wearing in public spaces has been extended for another 30 days. The previous order was set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The order requires Coloradans to wear a medical or non-medical face covering in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. The extension comes at a time when cases and hospitalizations across the state are rising steadily.