White supremacist graffiti in Colorado Springs Roswell Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - The Anti-Defamation League is condemning reports of white supremacist activity in Colorado Springs' Roswell Park.

Sidewalks, signs and a brick wall were reportedly painted with anti-Jewish, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ slurs, in addition to swastikas on Saturday.

Neighbors in Westminster also received flyers on Sunday, according to the ADL, stating "I'm dreaming of a White Christmas," with swastikas and contact information for a neo-Nazi group in Spokane, WA.

"We are deeply saddened by white supremacist activity reported along Colorado’s Front Range this weekend," ADL Mountain States Regional Director Scott Levin said in a statement. "Whether it be appalling graffiti in Colorado Springs or flyers in Westminster, there is no place for such hate in our state. All people deserve to live in peace and safety, free from such acts of intimidation and harassment."

According to the ADL, there have been 61 instances of white supremacist propaganda in Colorado from 2019 to 2020. Colorado also ranked third in the U.S. for the highest number of white supremacist propaganda distributions in 2018.