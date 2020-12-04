Aurora Police officer requests sedative for suspect

News

AURORA, Colo. (AP) -- A Colorado news station says the Aurora Police Department has released body camera video obtained by Denver7 Investigates that shows an officer encouraging paramedics to give sedatives to a suspect to calm him down.

KMGH-TV reported Thursday that the officer is heard on video telling the paramedics to “give him some juice to go to sleep” before paramedics inject the suspect with ketamine, a rapid tranquilizer.

The incident was recorded in March 2019, about five months before Elijah McClain went into cardiac arrest and died after being injected with ketamine in a separate incident.

The video has prompted questions and raised concerns about the use of sedatives in law enforcement.

