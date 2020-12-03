Two arrested in Pueblo for death of 15-year-old Robert James Sandoval

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department announced Thursday, they arrested two men involved in the 2019 shooting and killing of Robert James Sandoval.

On Thursday, police say they arrested Sabino Valles, 19, and Jesse Romero, 20, on felony murder charges.

Warrants for their arrests were initially put out December 19, 2019.

Authorities say the two are involved in the shooting death of Robert James "R.J." Sandoval, 15.

On December 8, 2019, at 2:10 p.m., Pueblo police received a call about a shooting in the 17000 block of Ash Street. When they arrived on the scene, Sandoval had been fatally shot.