Here are three easy, secure ways to vote in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ballots for the upcoming 2020 presidential election will be mailed out to registered voters next Friday, October 9.

There are several secure ways in which Coloradans can cast their vote this year.

First, there are drop boxes. Colorado has allowed voters to cast their ballot with drop boxes for years. There will be more than 300 throughout colorado leading up to, and through, November 3. El Paso County will have 37 drop box locations. Pueblo County will have eight.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, 75% of voters in our state return ballots via dropbox.

“I’d put them up against a U.S. Postal Service box any day of the week," said Gilbert Ortiz, Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder.

They weigh hundreds of pounds, are locked and guarded very closely.

“It’s two judges, Democrat and Republican, picking up those ballots every single day. So they are very secure," said Ortiz.

But it’s not the only way to vote if you don’t feel comfortable just dropping by.

“You can go into a voting service and polling center and they’ll either issue you another mail ballot or they can give you an in-person ballot right there," said Ortiz.

You can also mail-in your ballot early.

So really you have three options:

You can drop it off at a ballot dropbox location. Mail-in your ballot early -- People who mail-in ballots will get a text message confirmation once it’s received. Go to a polling center on November 3 where you can also register the day-of the election.

No matter how you vote, officials believe colorado leads the way with election security.

“This is a very secure system. Our vote counting machines never touch the internet so we can’t be hacked.”

And try to vote early if possible. Because big numbers are expected on Election Day

“Usually I’m trying to motivate people to go out and vote and now they’re calling and complaining the ballots aren’t out. So it’s really a good sign that there’s gonna be a large turnout.”

Ballots for registered voters will be mailed out in just one week, Friday October 9. That’s also the date you can start dropping off your ballot. Results won’t start being released until 7 pm on November 3.

If you do register on Election Day, Bring a drivers license, ID or a recent bill showing proof of address to your polling center.

Voting Service and Polling Centers in El Paso County: Click here.

24-hour Secure Ballot Drop Boxes in El Paso County: Click here.

Voting Service and Polling Centers / 24-hour Secure Ballot Drop Boxes in Pueblo County: Click here.