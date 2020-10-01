More disturbing allegations surround murder of Pueblo West foster child

News

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records related to the Pueblo West couple arrested for the death of a toddler in foster care shine a spotlight on a possibly broken foster care system.

13 Investigates obtained documents that reveal 15-month-old Aiden Seely may have been in danger before his death.

Ramondo Jones and Dacey Spinuzzi remain in Pueblo County jail on charges connected to Seeley's death, which police say is a result of child abuse.

A protection order issued by a Pueblo County judge in November 2019 raises questions about how and why the Pueblo County Department of Human Services allowed foster children in Spinuzzi's home.

According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, Jones should have never been at the home where the foster mother lived with four foster children and the couple's biological son.

Court records show Jones, who has been in a relationship with Spinuzzi for at least four years, has a violent history.



An arrest affidavit from Pueblo County Sheriff's Office accused Jones of threatening to kill the foster mother and beating her as recently as November 2019.

Jones was arrested on domestic violence and other related charges in 2019 after police said he destroyed the couple's home on West Coral Drive. The court issued an immediate protective order, which still remains active.

The order was supposed to force Jones to move out of the home and prevented him from contacting Spinuzzi.



However, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said somehow Jones made his way back into the home and abused the 15-month-old, who later died from his injuries in a Colorado Springs hospital.



It's unclear when Spinuzzi became a foster mother or if Pueblo DHS was aware of the violent history in the home.



According to DHS, when interviewing potential foster parents, they require both sheriff's records and court records to be considered.

13 Investigates is asking Pueblo County for answers on what appears to be a lack of oversight by DHS.

They declined an interview and sent us a statement Thursday afternoon.



"Pueblo County is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a child who was in foster care. The death of this young child impacts our community in many ways and reminds us all of the vulnerability of our youngest citizens. As with any tragic incident, we are taking this matter very seriously within our organization and with our state and local partners. We are working closely with all law enforcement and government agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to make any further comment regarding this case."



Pueblo County DHS said caseworkers are required to have two face-to-face visits a month with a foster family and the children.

According to the sheriff's office, the three other children who were in foster care of Spinuzzi are in protective custody, and the biological son is with family.