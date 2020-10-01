Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

News

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Melvin Gordon sealed the Denver Broncos’ first win of the season with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the lowly and still winless New York Jets 37-28.

Both teams came in looking to avoid starting 0-4 in consecutive seasons, but the Broncos came out on top in a sloppy, penalty-filled but strangely entertaining game between two of the NFL’s worst teams.

On third-and-6 and the Jets leading by one, Quinnen Williams sacked Brett Rypien but grabbed the quarterback’s helmet and prolonged the drive. Brandon McManus' 53-yard field goal gave Denver the lead at 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.