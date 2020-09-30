UCHealth COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady as Colorado’s climb

News

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are up more than 15% as cases rise for fourth week.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 28 new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19, up from 18 a week earlier. They report nearly 31% of adults are in critical care on ventilators, and 3% available hospital beds are occupied by confirmed and suspected COVID patients.

Here in El Paso County, doctors say it hasn't reached that trend.

"Despite a bit of a rise in the younger population and older population spikes, we're doing OK. We have maybe a dozen in our hospitals right now here in the Southern region," said Dr. David Steinbruner is chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North.

He says during our peak in April, El Paso County had about 54 hospitalizations.

He says the upcoming flu season, along with a rise in COVID-19 cases has him most concerned about an increase in hospitalizations in El Paso County.

"Ff a lot of people aren't taking the vaccine or the vaccine isn't effective, then what may happen is you may get a lot of people hospitalized and then on top of that with a rise in COVID, that would start to strain the system," Steinbruner said.

As for what age group is getting sick enough to require hospital care, he says it's not necessarily just the older or at-risk population.

"It's not 100%, there are people who are young and seemingly healthy who get a very bad case of covid and then some who succumb to it despite the fact that they don't have a lot of preconditions," he said.

Typically, he says hospital stays are getting shorter and less severe, with less people on ventilators or in the ICU.