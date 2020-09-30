Netflix scam targets users through text, email

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scammers are contacting Netflix subscribers through emails and texts - saying they need to update their membership information.

The fraudulent messages say that you need to renew your membership and to do so you must sign in to your account and update your payment information.

According to Netflix's website, the company never asks for your personal information by texts or emails.

This includes:

Credit or debit card numbers

Bank account details

Netflix passwords

The streaming service will also never request a payment through a third-party vendor or website.

If you do receive a text or email scam, do not click the links and do not respond to the message.