Governor Polis visits incident command center as Cameron Peak Fire grows

DENVER (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, the Colorado Governor Jared Polis visited the incident command center for Cameron Peak Fire as it continues to grow in the northern side of the state.

Officials say the governor met with representatives of Rocky Mountain National Park, Larimer County Sheriff's Department and the Colorado Fire Prevention and Control.

“The Cameron Peak Fire is the third largest in our state’s history and still growing,” Polis said. "I applaud the efforts of the brave men and women who are working to slow and contain the spread of this fire, all while during a global pandemic."

Polis said climate change and the state's severe drought is driving the wildfires, which continue to displace Coloradans and worsen the local air quality.

"We continue monitoring the situation, providing help and support from the state, and working with our local partners to protect our communities," Polis said.

Officials report the Cameron Peak Fire has burned 125,006 acres and is 22 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. 95 structures, including residential buildings, have been lost to the fire and four have been damaged. Thousands of residents have also evacuated as a result.

The state's 20 largest wildfires have all happened within the last two decades, with four of the top five taking place since 2018. This year, the Pine Gulch Fire became the largest wildfire in the state's history.