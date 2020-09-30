CBI called to investigate in-custody death near southern Colorado border

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol says a New Mexico man died while in custody Wednesday after an alleged DUI stop near the state's southern border. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a CSP sergeant stopped the driver of a Ford Crown Victoria on suspicion of driving under the influence near mile marker 0.

The sergeant says the driver was a 66-year-old New Mexico man who was taken into custody without incident following a brief investigation. The suspect was seated upright in the back passenger seat of the sergeant's vehicle to be taken to Las Animas County Jail.

While en route to the jail, the sergeant pulled over at mile marker 13 to check on the suspect, who was reportedly not breathing. The sergeant immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the man to a hospital in Trinidad, where he died.

The name of the man will be released once his family is notified by the Las Animas County Coroner's Office.

The CSP sergeant has been placed on administrative leave per the agency's policy.