How much money is going to Southern Colorado’s congressional candidates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of the upcoming 2020 election, here's a list of the major sources of funding for congressional candidates campaigning in Southern Colorado.

Using data from the Center for Responsive Politics and the Federal Election Commission, below is a summary of the campaign contributions toward the candidates in the following races:

U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner has so far raised more money than his opponent former Governor John Hickenlooper, who is running as a Democrat.

Gardner has raised nearly $17 million and only spent about $6.5 million, whereas Hickenlooper has spent almost $10 million of the $14 million his campaign raised.

Both candidates raised most of their money from individual contributions, but Gardner has received about $3.3 million more dollars through political action committee (PAC) contributions, compared to Hickenlooper's $338,000. Both candidates also received more money through out-of-state contributions.

Colorado District 03

Democrat candidate Diane Mitsch Bush has raised a little more than $1.1 million whereas Republican candidate Lauren Boebert reportedly raised about $152,000 by the end of June. Chris Milton, a third-party candidate, raised just below $11,000.

Most of the funding for Bush and Boebert came from individual contributions, with Bush receiving much larger donations. Neither candidate received upward of $10,000 from PACs, according to OpenSecrets.org.

Colorado District 04

Republican Congressman Ken Buck has raised $304,127 whereas Democrat Isaac McCorkle received $126,504.

The majority of Buck's contributions come from PACs, as much as $222,000. McCorkle has raised almost the same amount in small and large individual contributions, roughly $57,000 for each category.

Colorado District 05

Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn has raised $373,297 whereas Democrat opponent Jillian Freeland raised $53,845. Third-party candidate Rebecca Keltie received $2,552 in campaign contributions.

Lamborn's funding mostly comes from PAC contributions ($267,300) and large individual donations ($102,600). Freeland has funded much of her own campaign ($19,387) and raised most of the rest through small and large individual contributions.