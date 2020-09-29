Colorado Springs police announce death of K-9 due to cancer

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its K9s passed away after a battle with cancer.

"Heat," who was originally known as "Hector," joined the K-9 force in May of 2013. Heat served for seven years and was paired with Officer Ford until they both retired in January this year.

Police say Heat was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that would be terminal.

The CSPD K-9 Unit issued the statement below to describe Heat.

"Heat was very "chatty" and was never afraid to let anyone know that they were too close to his car or to let the bad guys know he was outside. But behind that big, deep, intimidating bark was a loyal, gentle loving soul who meant the world to a number of people.

Heat was humanely laid to rest around a small number of people who loved him deeply on Saturday, September 26th. May you rest in peace Heater. You will be missed."