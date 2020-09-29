Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares video of bear running near COS airport

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video Tuesday showing a bear running almost at the same speed as a moving vehicle near the Colorado Springs Airport.

"Think you can outrun a bear?" the agency tweeted, saying the video might change people's minds about outrunning a bear.

If you encounter a bear, wildlife officers say you should not run away from the bear since that may trigger the animal's instinct to pursue. Instead, officials say you should back away slowly, speak calmly, and make yourself look large.

If a bear charges at you, CPW said you should "Stand your ground because bears often will make a bluff charge. In the rare event of an attack, fight back aggressively."

The video was shared courtesy of Danielle Miller, who was driving on Goldfield Drive just south of the Colorado Springs Airport.