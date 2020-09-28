El Paso County to test voting machines for accuracy ahead of 2020 election

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office says it will start testing voting equipment Tuesday to ensure its accuracy ahead of the 2020 election.

The "Logic and Accuracy" test will include testing of "the Central Count Optical Scanners, and Voter Service and Polling Center ballot marking devices."

The event is open to the public but spectators must maintain social distancing and wear a face mask, according to the clerk's office.

The test will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Peterson Counting Room on the second floor of the Citizens Service Center in Colorado Springs. Officials say they expect the test to be complete Friday.