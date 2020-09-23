Fountain Police Department welcomes new K-9

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department said Wednesday that is welcoming a new K-9 who will be trained for narcotics detection.

The new K-9 will be named Moody after a homicide case dating almost a century ago in Fountain.

On April 8 of 1921, the City Marshal John Lindamood was shot and killed while interrupting a burglary at the First National Bank of Fountain. Lindamood had been with the city's police department for six years. He passed away at the age of 45 years old and was survived by his wife Grace and a 12-year-old son named Maurice. Lindamood had reportedly turned in his resignation the day before.

In recognition of the upcoming 100th anniversary of Lindamood's death in the line of duty, officers were polled and decided to name the K-9 "Moody" as a modified version of the marshal's last name.

Moody is a 2-year-old Golden Labrador who will train with his new human partner at the Johnson K9 training academy in October. Once they have graduated the academy, they will patrol the streets assisting officers in detecting the presence of illegal narcotics.