Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Drought leading to more wildlife interactions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received reports of an estimated 700-pound bull moose on Fort Carson. They tranquilized it, carried it into a trailer, hosed it down and took it to the mountains, according to their Twitter page.
Just last week, CPW also relocated a cow moose after they received reports of it walking near Nevada and I-25. It was later located in Palmer Park, tranquilized and moved to Teller County.
It may seem like wildlife interactions are on the rise, but CPW says since reintroducing moose in 1978, it estimates 3,000 or so inhabit Colorado including the Pikes Peak region.
CPW also says they are using social media as a tool to share more videos of officers tracking and moving these animals. They say it's in an effort to remind the community how important it is to keep trash secure and report these animals if they are seen in unsafe environments.
Officers in the South East region also say extreme drought conditions we've been experiencing in the area are also contributing to animals branching out into the city.
