Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Drought leading to more wildlife interactions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received reports of an estimated 700-pound bull moose on Fort Carson. They tranquilized it, carried it into a trailer, hosed it down and took it to the mountains, according to their Twitter page.

Bath time for a bull moose found on Fort Carson and #rescued today by @COParksWildlife officers who will now release it into moose habitat in the mountains West of #ColoradoSprings. pic.twitter.com/8VRAooMheB — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 21, 2020

Just last week, CPW also relocated a cow moose after they received reports of it walking near Nevada and I-25. It was later located in Palmer Park, tranquilized and moved to Teller County.

WATCH today's #wildlife #rescue as @COParksWildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid tracks a moose through a #ColoradoSprings park, sedates it, moisturizes its eyes and a CPW team hauls it to a trailer for transport to the mountains and its new home. #conservation pic.twitter.com/VvxDQjcy9C — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2020

It may seem like wildlife interactions are on the rise, but CPW says since reintroducing moose in 1978, it estimates 3,000 or so inhabit Colorado including the Pikes Peak region.

CPW also says they are using social media as a tool to share more videos of officers tracking and moving these animals. They say it's in an effort to remind the community how important it is to keep trash secure and report these animals if they are seen in unsafe environments.

At Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, Tom & Cec Sanders feed the animals natural food they buy with retirement savings & public donations. They are no longer garbage bears & they learn to fear humans. Habituation to people & human garbage often is fatal for bears. pic.twitter.com/CWQIKm4z6p — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 20, 2020

Officers in the South East region also say extreme drought conditions we've been experiencing in the area are also contributing to animals branching out into the city.