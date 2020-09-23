Brother starts 6-day search effort 4 months after Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance

News

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The brother of a Chaffee County woman who has been missing since Mother's Day is arriving ahead of a massive search effort.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says the brother Andrew Moorman will be leading an independent search in the area his sister Suzanne Morphew disappeared.

The six-day search is scheduled to begin Thursday and will have hundreds of volunteers from various towns and states trying to find the missing mother. A website dedicated to finding Morphew states that all volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center located at 7010 U.S. Hwy 285, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.

The sheriff's office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation say they will help as much as they can but are not able to lead the effort due to liability issues.

Chaffe County Sheriff John Spezze says their search-and-rescue teams will be at the ready and there will also be a crime scene team available to document any evidence found.

"As with any major undertaking it takes many different resources to complete a task and we once again appreciate the Moorman Search effort and its many volunteers," Spezze said.

Morphew, 49, reportedly left from her Chaffee County home on her bicycle on Mother's Day and was reported missing by neighbors when she did not return.

The FBI and CBI joined the investigation and say they had received more than 600 tips by July 9.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.