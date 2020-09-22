Sen. Cory Gardner says he will vote to confirm SCOTUS judge if there is a ‘qualified nominee’

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Senator Cory Gardner announced Monday that he would vote to confirm a judge for the Supreme Court if there is a "qualified nominee."

The vacancy on the Supreme Court is left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday only 46 days before the election.

Read the full statement from Republican Sen. Gardner below:

"When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent. I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm."